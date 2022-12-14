Mid-South woman organizes toy giveaway through at-home winter wonderland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Mid-South woman has transformed her home into a Christmas fantasy to collect toys for a good cause.

Beverly Smith Weil has sixteen 7 1/2 and two nine-foot trees, tons of small trees, a Black Santa Claus Nativity Scene with over eleven three feet Santas, and plenty of smaller Santas, plus an array of Black angels.

This year, Weil is opening up her home for tours in hopes that each person brings a toy for a charity called “The Women Abuse Shelter.”

“I’m a Christmas fanatic first of all,” Beverly Smith Weil said. “Back in 2008, the Lord gave me a vision to go out and help some charity, and he placed on my heart to help The Women Abuse Shelter, which is one of the organizations you never hear anything about.”

Weil started collecting toys for the shelter in 2008. Last year marked her biggest collection of toys with over 15 bikes delivered and a truckload of toys.

Weil doesn’t work for the organization; this is just something that said she feels called to do.

“I’m giving to an organization that a lot of people never even think about. The women that end up leaving their homes at 3 o’clock in the morning, for whatever reason it may be, and all they are leaving with is the clothes on their back”

If you would like to donate or visit the home, you can contact Weil at Bsmithweil@yahoo.com.

