Memphis man released after serving 25 years of a 162-year sentence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After serving 25 years of a 162-year sentence, a Memphis man will now be released.

Courtney Anderson was convicted of multiple counts of theft and forgery charges in the late 90s.

In 2000, Anderson was sentenced to 162 years, 11 months, and 29 days.

The judge gave the maximum amount of time on each conviction and required the sentences to be served consecutive to each other for his repeating offenses.

Anderson’s lawyer attempted to appeal the conviction because of the excessive sentencing but was denied simply for not attaching the correct transcripts.

In April 2022, Anderson filed a pro se motion in Criminal court to “correct an illegal sentence.” Judge Paula Skahan reviewed the motion and brought the situation to the attention of the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office (SCDAG’s).

Judge Skahan believed the sentencing was “legal,” but was excessive.

The SCDAG’s office, along with defense counsel, researched and found a legal ground for reopening the case.

“This was clearly an excessive sentence, the kind of overreaction that sows distrust in our system and doesn’t make us safer,” said Steve Mulroy, a Shelby County District Attorney.

“I’m pleased to have helped in correcting this injustice. It’s an illustration of the good that reform prosecutors can do.”

On Tuesday, Judge Skahan reduced Anderson’s sentence to 15 years, which makes it an effective time-served sentence.

Anderson, who was brought to tears when receiving the modified sentence, is now 54 years old. He told the judge that he committed the crimes 25 years ago because of a drug addiction but has been clean for decades.

Anderson plans to live in Virginia with his sister and said he looks forward to enjoying the holidays with family.

