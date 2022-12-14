Memphis Chamber, Ford team up for mobility challenege

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce and Ford Motor Company announced the car company’s City:One mobility innovation competition will be coming to Memphis.

The Mobility Challenge Competition will take place in Memphis over the next two years. Jack Gray, the co-founder of City:One competition, said the goal is to gather a unique group of stakeholders to shine a light on the role transportation plays in inequity.

Ted Townsend, president and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce said this is what makes a ‘Greater Memphis.’

“I want us to build greater Memphis that radiates innovation, sustainability and technology as a global leader in economic mobility and shared prosperity,” Townsend said to the crowd at the annual Chairman’s Luncheon on Tuesday.

The starting date and criteria to compete in the competition haven’t been released yet, but Townsend said that will come over the next few months.

Tuesday also marked Townsend’s first day as the new leader of the chamber. He said Tuesday’s big announcement is indicative of the Memphis he wants to see during his time and the helm.

“I want to make the region recognized nationally and globally as an epicenter for all things electric vehicles, sustainability and economic mobility,” Townsend told Action News 5.

