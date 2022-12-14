Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis Chamber, Ford team up for mobility challenege

By Walter Murphy
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce and Ford Motor Company announced the car company’s City:One mobility innovation competition will be coming to Memphis.

The Mobility Challenge Competition will take place in Memphis over the next two years. Jack Gray, the co-founder of City:One competition, said the goal is to gather a unique group of stakeholders to shine a light on the role transportation plays in inequity.

Ted Townsend, president and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce said this is what makes a ‘Greater Memphis.’

“I want us to build greater Memphis that radiates innovation, sustainability and technology as a global leader in economic mobility and shared prosperity,” Townsend said to the crowd at the annual Chairman’s Luncheon on Tuesday.

The starting date and criteria to compete in the competition haven’t been released yet, but Townsend said that will come over the next few months.

Tuesday also marked Townsend’s first day as the new leader of the chamber. He said Tuesday’s big announcement is indicative of the Memphis he wants to see during his time and the helm.

“I want to make the region recognized nationally and globally as an epicenter for all things electric vehicles, sustainability and economic mobility,” Townsend told Action News 5.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Missing man, BarShay Wilson
U of M student found dead in Arlington, MPD says
Alicia Franklin
City of Memphis wants Alicia Franklin lawsuit dismissed
Car break-ins
30 cars broken into downtown on Saturday
MPD investigates dead body found in Arlington
MPD investigates dead body found in Arlington

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Wonder Junior High closed through Thursday after fire
Car crash into building
Stolen car crashes into building
A photo from April 2022 released by the Tennessee Comptroller's Office shows a room at...
DCS audit goes before legislative subcommittee