Man dead after shooting in Frayser
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead Wednesday morning in Frayser, according to Memphis Police Department.
Officers responded to a shooting around 3 a.m. on Rangeline Road.
One man was found with a gunshot wound on the scene, says police.
MPD says preliminary information suggests the suspect and victim know each other.
Police took a man into custody at the scene.
