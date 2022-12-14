Man dead after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead Wednesday morning in Frayser, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting around 3 a.m. on Rangeline Road.

One man was found with a gunshot wound on the scene, says police.

MPD says preliminary information suggests the suspect and victim know each other.

Police took a man into custody at the scene.

