Germantown High School students speak out about the future of their school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown High School students are sharing their strong desire to move together.

Their message comes after the announcement of a consensus agreement affecting the future of the so-called 3G schools.

Several students shared their opinions about a new plan for their school.

“The main focus would be keeping us together. I said in the first press conference it’s not about the four walls, it’s more about the family that we have,” said freshman Calvin Nicholson.

A group of roughly 30 students came up with the “Save the G Campaign” so that their voices would be heard by school, city, county and district decision-makers.

“This actually brought us together, it made us stronger,” Nicholson said. “So I’m kinda thankful for this because... this showed us, this showed everyone around the world what Germantown High School is and what we mean, so this law... it hurt us, but we came to bounce back.”

“Today’s purpose was really just putting the nail in the coffin and getting our final thoughts out so that... once they do this vote, they know all of our thoughts [and] opinions before they take it all under consideration and make the vote,” said junior Cindy Orellana.

Shelby County, Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS), the City of Germantown, and Germantown Municipal Schools (GMSD) recently announced a consensus agreement saying Germantown Elementary and Middle School will join GMSD, but Germantown High will remain under the authority of MSCS.

MSCS Interim Superintendent Toni Williams also joined the student-led news conference, something students say they appreciated.

“I’m 14 years old... I’ve not been at Germantown long, and look what we’ve done. Look where we’re at now,” Nicholson said.

“This has been my second home, and so preserving the culture that I’ve contributed to is really important to me,” Orellana said.

In another stipulation of the plan, Shelby County will provide more than $72 million for a new Cordova-area high school.

The plan must be approved by county commissioners, MSCS and GMSD.

The county is expected to vote tomorrow.

