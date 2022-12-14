Toy Truck Drive
Doctor shares tips on setting boundaries

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The holidays can often be a stressful time which makes it even more important to focus on your mental health.

Dr. Laura Shultz, Director of Behavioral Health with Methodist Le Bonheur Health care, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to discuss how to set boundaries and a budget, manage expectations and how to say “no.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

