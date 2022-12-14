Attorney says Edge District murder suspect was defending self

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing one man and hitting another in an attack in Memphis’ Edge District on Monday waived his appearance in court Wednesday morning.

Antwon Freeman is charged with first-degree murder after police say Phillip Godwin was stabbed to death, and aggravated assault after police say Freeman attacked another man with a brick.

Freeman’s attorney Bake Ballin says he was hired by 32-year-old Antwon Freeman’s family.

Ballin says Freeman is currently in a wheelchair and has injuries he still needs to heal from.

He wasn’t sure if those injuries were connected to Monday’s incidents.

Ballin says he plans to meet with the prosecutor on the case this Friday.

“Just because you may have initiated something for which something somebody is trying to send you or stop you, you still are entitled to defend yourself if you are in fear of death or serious bodily injury,” Ballin said.

Freeman is expected in court for a preliminary hearing in January.

Some city leaders are remaining silent in the wake of the attack.

Action News 5 reached out to Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis about this tragedy.

Mayor Strickland’s office told us he didn’t have time for an interview Wednesday. Chief Davis issued a statement that reads:

“The incident that occurred in the area of Monroe and South Orleans was an isolated incident. An arrest was made and the suspect was charged. Like with all large municipalities, criminal acts will unfortunately occur. The Memphis Police Department is committed to maintaining the highest level of public safety for the citizens of Memphis, commuters, and tourist.”

Davis said the department utilizes the Entertainment District Unit to deter crime. The Edge District begins right after the Medical District and ends as you enter into downtown.

