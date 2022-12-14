2 in hospital, 1 detained after Whitehaven stabbing, shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing and shooting took place in Whitehaven Wednesday afternoon.

Police initially responded to a shooting call made from Brownlee Road at 2:10 p.m.

Responders on the scene located a stabbing victim who was transported to Methodist South in non-critical condition.

One shooting victim was already rushed to Methodist South via a personal vehicle in critical condition.

Police say one person has been detained, but this is an ongoing investigation.

Those with information about this case are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

