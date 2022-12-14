Toy Truck Drive
1 dead, 7 hurt in overnight crash

By Tylen Daniels
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an accident that has left one-person dead Tuesday night.

Police responded to a three-vehicle accident at Winchester Road and Metropolitan Lane at 9:24 p.m.

When officers arrived, a woman was pronounced dead.

Police say several other victims with injuries were taken to area hospitals.

This is an ongoing investigation.

