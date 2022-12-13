Toy Truck Drive
Your First Alert to rain and thunderstorms followed by a dry but very cold pattern

By Ron Childers
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through the Mid-South bringing heavy rain, wind, and thunderstorms to much of the Mid-South tomorrow night and Wednesday. A few storms could be strong to severe along with the potential for 1″ to 3″ of rain to much of the area. That will be followed by sunshine later this week, but temperatures that will be well below average.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of isolated showers during the day, a Southeast wind at 10 to 20 MPH, and highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH and gusting, and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of rain along with high temperatures in the lower 60s early in the day and then a clearing sky with temperatures falling into the upper 30s to near 40 overnight. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the lower 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy each day along with high temperatures in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

