Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Wingstop to host grand reopening in Cordova

Wingstop hosts grand reopening
Wingstop hosts grand reopening(PRNewswire)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wingstop’s brand partner Memphis wings announced on December 13 that it will be reopening its Cordova location.

The restaurant located at 1605 Germantown Parkway, will have a flavor-filled celebration as its doors open on December 16, at 11 a.m.

Those in line will have an opportunity to win prizes such as AutoZone Liberty Bowl tickets, Roku sticks, Wingstop gift cards and more.

“Wingstop is on a mission to Serve the World Flavor, and with this grand reopening, we’re garnering excitement in the Memphis area our signature offerings, best in class service and exciting prizes,” said Troy Morrison, owner of Memphis Wings.

“We believe there’s a lot of opportunity for our brand, and we’d like to bring more fans into our flavor experience that only Wingstop can deliver. We look forward to seeing everyone at the grand reopening.”

A local DJ from Rockin’ Robin DJs will play until 1 p.m., and guests will have the opportunity to sample the hand sauced-and-tossed chicken offering, in the brand’s 12 bold, distinct flavors.

The Wingstop menu features classic and boneless chicken wings, crispy tenders and launched most recently the Wingstop chicken sandwich. All are hand sauced-and-tossed in bold and distinctive flavors. Fan favorites include mango habanero, lemon pepper, garlic parmesan and original hot.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car break-ins
30 cars broken into downtown on Saturday
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
crime scene
Mississippi woman found dead in vehicle after leaving blues club
Ciera Gillespie and Thomas Cunningham
GRAPHIC: Second child dies from suspected shaken baby syndrome case in W.Va.
MPD investigates double shooting at lounge
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Memphis lounge

Latest News

World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest
Tickets now available for MIM’s 2023 World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest
Makeda’s Cookies busier than ever 1 year after the murder of Young Dolph
Makeda’s Cookies busier than ever 1 year after the murder of Young Dolph
Thanksgiving Day 5K to benefit Mid-South Food Bank
Silky O Sullivan’s sold to new owners
Silky O' Sullivan’s sold to new owners