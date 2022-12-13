Wingstop to host grand reopening in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wingstop’s brand partner Memphis wings announced on December 13 that it will be reopening its Cordova location.

The restaurant located at 1605 Germantown Parkway, will have a flavor-filled celebration as its doors open on December 16, at 11 a.m.

Those in line will have an opportunity to win prizes such as AutoZone Liberty Bowl tickets, Roku sticks, Wingstop gift cards and more.

“Wingstop is on a mission to Serve the World Flavor, and with this grand reopening, we’re garnering excitement in the Memphis area our signature offerings, best in class service and exciting prizes,” said Troy Morrison, owner of Memphis Wings.

“We believe there’s a lot of opportunity for our brand, and we’d like to bring more fans into our flavor experience that only Wingstop can deliver. We look forward to seeing everyone at the grand reopening.”

A local DJ from Rockin’ Robin DJs will play until 1 p.m., and guests will have the opportunity to sample the hand sauced-and-tossed chicken offering, in the brand’s 12 bold, distinct flavors.

The Wingstop menu features classic and boneless chicken wings, crispy tenders and launched most recently the Wingstop chicken sandwich. All are hand sauced-and-tossed in bold and distinctive flavors. Fan favorites include mango habanero, lemon pepper, garlic parmesan and original hot.

