Westwood shooting leaves 1 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting at 3:55 p.m. on Leacrest Cove.

One male victim was located and transported to the hospital according to police.

The suspect drove away from the scene in a gold Maxima.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH

