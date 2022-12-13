Westwood shooting leaves 1 injured
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to the shooting at 3:55 p.m. on Leacrest Cove.
One male victim was located and transported to the hospital according to police.
The suspect drove away from the scene in a gold Maxima.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH
