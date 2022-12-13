Toy Truck Drive
Tigers’ Kendric Davis named AAC Player of the Week

Memphis guard Kendric Davis plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college basketball game...
Memphis guard Kendric Davis plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tigers’ starting point guard is the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week.

Davis averaged 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game in wins over Little Rock and No. 11 Auburn.

He made 12 field goals over the two games and went a perfect 9-for-9 from the free throw line while swiping four steals.

Davis had his biggest game of the season on the brightest stage on Saturday, going for a season-high 27 points, with a career-high-tying nine rebounds and six assists in leading the Tigers to an 11-point win over the Plainsmen.    

The Tigers just missed out on making this week’s AP Top 25, but still have plenty of chances to get in the National Poll.

Purdue, Virginia, UConn, and Alabama are the Top 4.

The Tigers are against Tuscaloosa Tuesday night.

Memphis has two games against 5th-ranked Houston in their American Athletic Conference schedule.

Tennessee is ranked 6th, Arkansas 10th. Mississippi State jumps six spots to 17th, and the Tigers go from just three votes to 74, enough to come in 26th in the nation.

