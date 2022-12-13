Tigers’ Demaria Franklin ruled eligible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The last piece of the puzzle for the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team is finally in place.

The NCAA declared Demaria Franklin to be eligible immediately.

This means the transfer guard from Chicago will be able to play in the Tigers’ next game at Alabama Tuesday night.

The 6′3″ Franklin averaged more than 17 points a game for the Flames.

He’s been in limbo since entering the transfer portal and declaring for Memphis this summer.

UIC did not want to release him on a regular “run-off” waiver.

The UofM had to file what’s called a “mental health” waiver, claiming Franklin not playing was detrimental to his basketball future.

Tiger’s Head Coach Penny Hardaway has called Franklin “the third-best player on the team behind Kendric Davis and DeAndre Williams.”

