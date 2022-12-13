Tigers comeback to win over Towson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tiger women’s basketball team made an incredible comeback from a 20-point deficit.

On December 13, the tigers would go against Towson at 11 a.m.

Towson would get out to a quick start taking the lead 18-9. They would end the first quarter off with the score being 26-11.

The hot hand of Towson continued into the second quarter as they extended their lead to 41-19.

Memphis would close out the last three minutes of the half on an 8-2 run that saw back-to-back three-pointers from Jamirah Shutes and Madison Griggs to cut their deficit to 45-29 heading into the break.

In the opening of the second half Memphis would go on an offensive surge with 11-4 run through the first five minutes. This would put Memphis within nine of Towson after Griggs sank a 10-foot jump shot.

Destiny Thomas would then cut the deficit to five after adding in two of her five made free throws at the end of the quarter to make it 57-52.

Into the fourth quarter, Emani Jefferson paced the Tigers with eight points in the opening five minutes. She would tie the game at 62-62 after she completed a three-point play

Towson and Memphis would trade buckets for the lead heading into the final minute of the game. Griggs would tie the game with 45 seconds left after a jumper at the free throw line making it 71-71.

Jada Wright would block Towson player Patricia Anumgba’s shot to give the Tigers one last possession.

Jamirah Shutes would get a shot off with one second left on the clock, but as it rimmed out, Wright would give Memphis the win as she tipped-in the rebound for the 73-71 win.

Memphis outscored Towson 44-26 in the second half and this makes their record 6-5.

This win marks the first 15+ point comeback for Memphis since the 2018-19 season when the Tigers made a 19-point comeback over Temple in the American Athletic Conference Championship.

Memphis will be back in the Elma Roane Fieldhouse for one last game of 2022 when they host Saint Louis on Saturday.

Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.

