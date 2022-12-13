A pandemic, tenant losses, and plunging value: How the Oak Court Mall tumbled into foreclosure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (MBJ) - Since the onset of COVID-19, loan servicer reports indicate the owners of Oak Court Mall have struggled to stay current for both of its loan payment schedules.

The 51-unit mall started falling behind on payments in April 2020 — right after the pandemic began, according to loan servicer notes.

Oak Court closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in March and reopened in May with limited occupancy.

Rent relief was given to more than 40 tenants, according to loan servicer notes. Collateral on the loans in question is 240,000 square feet of retail, according to financial filings.

“The loan transferred to special servicing effective 5/13/2020 for imminent monetary default,” according to a servicer report for the smaller loan. “File being reviewed to determine workout strategy going forward.”

In September 2020, the file indicated that the “Special Servicer has been in contact with the Borrower and a pre-negotiation agreement has been executed. … Borrower has requested forbearance relief, which is in process of being documented.”

However, an update in March 2021 noted that “forbearance talks stalled, and the Borrower indicated it wishes to convey title to the trust. Remedies are being pursued.”

An inspection in May 2021 found the property to be “in good overall condition.”

Washington Prime filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy a month later in June.

A receiver was appointed in May 2021, and, in September 2021, the decision was made that the “strategy is to foreclosure and stabilize the asset.”

In July 2022, tenants with near-term expirations were contacted for renewals.

In October 2022, an agreement was reached with the borrower to transfer about four acres of “green space that acts as a buffer between the mall and residential areas that was meant to be included in the collateral at origination.”

With that piece set, the servicer report said, the agreement with Washington Prime was finalized and foreclosure proceedings began.

Oak Court tax sale details

The tax parcels included in the sale are 05701200052, 05701200038, 05701200053, and 05701200037, the public notice said.

According to the Shelby County Assessor of Property, those parcels consist of:

Parcel ID 05701200052: 4465 Poplar Ave.; 651,000-square-foot regional shopping mall; 22,000-square-foot parking lot; 11.97 acres

Parcel ID 05701200038: 530 Oak Court Drive; 138,000-square-foot office building; 3.96 acres

Parcel ID 05701200053: 4445 Poplar Ave.; 2,800-square-foot bank; 12,000-square-foot parking lot; 0.5 acres

Parcel ID 05701200037; 0 Southern Ave.; 3.0 acres of vacant land

William P. Moss III, attorney with Memphis-based Harris Shelton Hanover Walsh, is the substitute trustee for the foreclosure proceedings.

The largest tenant at the four-story office building is the headquarters of Monogram Foods, which, as of spring 2022, had about 160 local employees, according to MBJ research. The company’s website said it occupies 50,000 square feet in the building. Pinnacle Financial Partners is the bank tenant at 4445 Poplar Ave.

Not included in the foreclosure sale are the 230,000-square-foot Dillard’s store and parking garage at 4433 Poplar Ave; and the 671,000-square-foot Macy’s and parking garage at 4545 Poplar Ave., both of which are owned by the respective department stores.

