MPD: South Memphis shooting leaves 1 victim injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting at 3:13 p.m. on Wellington Street.

A shooting victim was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH

