MPD: Shooting in North Memphis leaves 1 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mempolice Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in North Memphis on Monday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 6:59 p.m. on Nicholas Street.

Police say, one male victim was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The known male suspect fled the scene, according to police.

