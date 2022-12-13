Toy Truck Drive
MPD: Raleigh shooting leaves 1 injured

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One victim is injured after a shooting happened in Raleigh on Monday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 7:24 p.m. on James Road.

One male shooting victim was located and transported to the hospital, according to police.

Police say the suspect fled the scene wearing a black hoodie and a red, blue and yellow backpack.

