MPD: Raleigh shooting leaves 1 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One victim is injured after a shooting happened in Raleigh on Monday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 7:24 p.m. on James Road.

One male shooting victim was located and transported to the hospital, according to police.

Police say the suspect fled the scene wearing a black hoodie and a red, blue and yellow backpack.

