MPD looking for a suspect who stole car and sold it on Facebook

Unknown suspect
Unknown suspect(Memphis Police Department)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who stole a car and sold it to another person.

On November 22, at around 8:10 a.m., the owner of a 2014 Nissan Maxima told police that her car was stolen from her home.

Later that evening, a person purchased the stolen car for $5,500 from an individual off the Facebook marketplace.

That person then received a title and went to register the vehicle when they were notified it had been stolen.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

You can also click here to submit your tip.

