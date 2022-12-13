MPD looking for a suspect who stole car and sold it on Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who stole a car and sold it to another person.

On November 22, at around 8:10 a.m., the owner of a 2014 Nissan Maxima told police that her car was stolen from her home.

Later that evening, a person purchased the stolen car for $5,500 from an individual off the Facebook marketplace.

That person then received a title and went to register the vehicle when they were notified it had been stolen.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

