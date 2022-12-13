MPD investigates dead body found in Arlington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crime scene in Arlington.

Police say a man was found dead with a gunshot wound on Dec. 12 around 3:50 p.m. on Highway 70.

The identity of the victim has not been confirmed yet.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.