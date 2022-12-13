MPD investigates dead body found in Arlington
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crime scene in Arlington.
Police say a man was found dead with a gunshot wound on Dec. 12 around 3:50 p.m. on Highway 70.
The identity of the victim has not been confirmed yet.
