MPD investigates dead body found in Arlington

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crime scene in Arlington.

Police say a man was found dead with a gunshot wound on Dec. 12 around 3:50 p.m. on Highway 70.

The identity of the victim has not been confirmed yet.

