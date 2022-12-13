MPD: 2 men arrested after wrecking vehicle stolen out of Germantown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have two men in custody after they wrecked a vehicle that was stolen out of Germantown on Dec. 9, according to police.

Officers saw a black Nissan Maxima driving recklessly westbound on North Parkway near Rhodes College at a high rate of speed.

The Maxima was wrecked on University Street and North Parkway, according to police.

Police say two males were seen getting out of the Maxima and running onto the Rhodes College campus.

The front-seat passenger was wearing a green sweater and light-faded jeans and was seen walking with a limp on a sidewalk just inside the Rhodes College campus where police detained him.

Police identified the passenger as Patrick Rayford.

The driver was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and no shoes—he saw the officer and began to run southbound further into the campus and was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit, according to police.

The driver was identified as Edward Branigan.

Police say the 2017 Nissan Maxima was bearing a tag that showed the vehicle to be stolen out of Germantown.

Rayford faces charges of convicted felon in possession of a handgun, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance of fentanyl, theft of property $10,000-$60,000 of theft of motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm.

Branigan faces charges of convicted felon in possession of a handgun, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance of fentanyl, theft of property $10,000 and $60,000 possession of theft of motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm during a felony.

