Memphis City Council members meet to talk redistricting plans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A newly built committee organized by the city of Memphis is set to have its first meeting Tuesday.

The committee focuses on redistricting across the city. This committee was formed by city council members earlier in 2022.

More than a dozen members make up the committee.

According to the Shelby County Election Commission, after every U.S. census, each legislative body in Tennessee must redraw its districts so that each district has about the same population.

Meaning the representatives and districts you vote for one year, may not be the same district another year if maps have been redrawn.

According to the Daily Memphian, the last time district lines were redrawn within Memphis was in August affecting districts 3 and 4, ahead of the midterm election last month.

If you remember, some people in Memphis and Shelby County had to vote at a different precinct and for different districts this year than we last voted.

Again, this afternoon will be the first time the committee meets.

On the agenda for Tuesday, there is the selection of the chair and vice chair, goal setting, and future date selections.

Committee members will also have a presentation on what redistricting is followed by a question and answer.

Redistricting will still need to be voted on and approved by the city council, the committee allows for more elaboration on maps.

