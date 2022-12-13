Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis City Council members meet to talk redistricting plans

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A newly built committee organized by the city of Memphis is set to have its first meeting Tuesday.

The committee focuses on redistricting across the city. This committee was formed by city council members earlier in 2022.

More than a dozen members make up the committee.

According to the Shelby County Election Commission, after every U.S. census, each legislative body in Tennessee must redraw its districts so that each district has about the same population.

Meaning the representatives and districts you vote for one year, may not be the same district another year if maps have been redrawn.

According to the Daily Memphian, the last time district lines were redrawn within Memphis was in August affecting districts 3 and 4, ahead of the midterm election last month.

If you remember, some people in Memphis and Shelby County had to vote at a different precinct and for different districts this year than we last voted.

Again, this afternoon will be the first time the committee meets.

On the agenda for Tuesday, there is the selection of the chair and vice chair, goal setting, and future date selections.

Committee members will also have a presentation on what redistricting is followed by a question and answer.

Redistricting will still need to be voted on and approved by the city council, the committee allows for more elaboration on maps.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car break-ins
30 cars broken into downtown on Saturday
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
MPD investigates double shooting at lounge
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Memphis lounge
A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”
Newly found marine fossil being compared to the Rosetta Stone
crime scene
Mississippi woman found dead in vehicle after leaving blues club

Latest News

Germantown High School
Students speak out on future of 3G schools
Redistricting
Memphis City Council members set to talk redistricting plans
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather 12/13
Alicia Franklin
City of Memphis wants Alicia Franklin lawsuit dismissed