Arrest made after man struck in the head with golf club in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested for allegedly hitting a man in the head with a golf club in Whitehaven.

According to the affidavit, Wesley Caldwell, 22, is charged with aggravated assault.

Memphis Police Department says Caldwell was playing golf at the Links at Whitehaven on Dec. 3, when a ball was hit over to another hole.

A witness told police they went to retrieve the ball, but Caldwell picked it up first and threw it in another direction, according to police.

The witness says the suspect seemed to be upset but before the victim could speak, Caldwell struck him in the head with his golf club, according to MPD.

The affidavit states that the victim attempted to walk away but was disoriented.

He was taken to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery for bleeding on the brain, says MPD.

