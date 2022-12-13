Heavy rain and storms arrive this evening with gusty wind

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy and windy through the afternoon with rain and thunderstorms by evening. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Wind will be south at 10-20 mph with gusts over 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain and storms with gusty wind early, ending before sunrise. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. Gusts could reach 40 mph before midnight. 1-3″ of rain is possible and flooding can’t be ruled out.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with passing showers by afternoon. Highs will briefly reach the low 60s early, then fall through the 50s in the afternoon. Showers will end by evening with gradual clearing tomorrow night with lows in the 30s and 40s.

LATE WEEK COLD: Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy both days with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.

THIS WEEKEND: Partly cloudy and cold both days with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the lower 30s both days.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

