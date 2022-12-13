Toy Truck Drive
Germantown high students ‘Save the G Squad’ speaks out against 3-G’s law

Germantown High School
Germantown High School(action news 5)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students of the 3G’s, Germantown Elementary, Middle, and High schools, continue to speak out against the possible future of their schools.

Germantown high students are expected to address their administration and the community Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

These students are calling themselves the “Save the G Squad.”

The meeting comes just hours after Germantown officials voted unanimously to change what some Germantown students have known since they’ve been in school.

The vote approves Germantown Elementary and Middle schools to be moved to the Germantown Municipal School District while Germantown High stays under the authority of Memphis Shelby County Schools.

This plan also requires the approval of both school districts which could come in a special meeting Wednesday.

The plan would also include a new $72 million school built in Cordova, funded by Shelby County.

However, students do not agree with this plan, saying they believe they will be divided and displaced and they’d rather stay together.

This will be “Save the G Squad” second held and organized by students in this matter.

