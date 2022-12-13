First Alert to rain and thunderstorms this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, but rain will move in this afternoon and evening along a cold front. A few showers will initially move into eastern Arkansas around 3 pm, but the line won’t make it into Memphis until after 6 pm. Heavy rain will continue on and off through tomorrow. It will be warm with high temperatures in the 60s and a gusty southeast wind.

TODAY: Cloudy. 30%. High: 65 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with 70% rain and thunderstorms, a South wind at 15 to 20 mph and gusting up to 30 mph. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of rain along with high temperatures in the lower 60s early in the day and then a clearing sky with temperatures falling into the upper 30s to near 40 overnight. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the lower 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy along with high temperatures in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

