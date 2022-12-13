Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

First Alert to rain and thunderstorms this evening

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, but rain will move in this afternoon and evening along a cold front. A few showers will initially move into eastern Arkansas around 3 pm, but the line won’t make it into Memphis until after 6 pm. Heavy rain will continue on and off through tomorrow. It will be warm with high temperatures in the 60s and a gusty southeast wind.

TODAY: Cloudy. 30%. High: 65 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with 70% rain and thunderstorms, a South wind at 15 to 20 mph and gusting up to 30 mph. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of rain along with high temperatures in the lower 60s early in the day and then a clearing sky with temperatures falling into the upper 30s to near 40 overnight. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the lower 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy along with high temperatures in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car break-ins
30 cars broken into downtown on Saturday
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
MPD investigates double shooting at lounge
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Memphis lounge
A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”
Newly found marine fossil being compared to the Rosetta Stone
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition

Latest News

Monday evening weather update
Your First Alert to rain and thunderstorms followed by a dry but very cold pattern
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-December 12, 2022
A cold front will bring the potential for flooding over the Mid-South
Tracking a cold front that could bring heavy rainfall & storms Tuesday
WMC First Alert Weather
Rain and storms on the way followed by a colder weather pattern