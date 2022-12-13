Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

3 family members charged in Dessa Drive murder

Christiana Moore, Albert Seals, and Tiffany Young.
Christiana Moore, Albert Seals, and Tiffany Young.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three family members have been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting that took place at a home on Dessa Drive Saturday night.

Police have charged 19-year-old Christiana Moore, 45-year-old Albert Seals, and 40-year-old Tiffany Young for their involvement in the shooting.

According to police, when officers responded at 7:10 p.m., two victims were located and suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say one male victim was pronounced deceased on the scene and one female victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the affidavit, 12 people were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Occupants of the home told police that Moore and several of her family members came to the house and assaulted one of the victims. When they were leaving, they threatened to come back and “shoot the house up.”

An hour later, police received the shooting call.

Moore is charged with first-degree murder, 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated assault.

Seals is charged with first-degree murder, 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Young is charged with one count of first-degree murder, 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated assault.

All three are being held without bond.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car break-ins
30 cars broken into downtown on Saturday
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
crime scene
Mississippi woman found dead in vehicle after leaving blues club
Ciera Gillespie and Thomas Cunningham
GRAPHIC: Second child dies from suspected shaken baby syndrome case in W.Va.
MPD investigates double shooting at lounge
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Memphis lounge

Latest News

Edward Branigan (left) and Patrick Rayford (right)
MPD: 2 men arrested after wrecking vehicle stolen out of Germantown
Memphis Tigers
Tigers comeback to win over Towson
Rescue operations are underway at a construction site in Jonesboro after part of a trench...
Victims in trench collapse identified
Wingstop hosts grand reopening
Wingstop to host grand reopening in Cordova