3 family members charged in Dessa Drive murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three family members have been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting that took place at a home on Dessa Drive Saturday night.

Police have charged 19-year-old Christiana Moore, 45-year-old Albert Seals, and 40-year-old Tiffany Young for their involvement in the shooting.

According to police, when officers responded at 7:10 p.m., two victims were located and suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say one male victim was pronounced deceased on the scene and one female victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the affidavit, 12 people were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Occupants of the home told police that Moore and several of her family members came to the house and assaulted one of the victims. When they were leaving, they threatened to come back and “shoot the house up.”

An hour later, police received the shooting call.

Moore is charged with first-degree murder, 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated assault.

Seals is charged with first-degree murder, 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Young is charged with one count of first-degree murder, 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated assault.

All three are being held without bond.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.