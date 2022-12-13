1 detained after deadly fight in Medical District
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is dead and another is injured following a fight that took place in the Medical District Monday afternoon.
Police say that at least three people were involved in a fight at 30 South Orleans Street.
Officers responded at 4:20 p.m. and pronounced one victim dead at the scene.
A second victim was reportedly suffering from a cut and was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.
Police say the responsible party is detained.
