Advertise with Us
1 detained after deadly fight in Medical District

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is dead and another is injured following a fight that took place in the Medical District Monday afternoon.

Police say that at least three people were involved in a fight at 30 South Orleans Street.

Officers responded at 4:20 p.m. and pronounced one victim dead at the scene.

A second victim was reportedly suffering from a cut and was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say the responsible party is detained.

