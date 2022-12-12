Workers trapped after trench wall collapses

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Rescue operations are underway at a construction site in Jonesboro after part of a trench collapsed onto employees.

According to the Jonesboro police desk sergeant, crews were building a trench in the 4700 block of East Johnson Avenue Monday afternoon when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.

As of 3 p.m., one of the workers had been rescued and taken to the hospital. No word on the other workers or how many were still trapped.

Fire Chief Marty Hamrick said crews are “trying to secure a safe area around the workers before trying to dig them out.” He added it could take hours.

Hamrick asks motorists to avoid the area.

Emergency crews are on the scene on East Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro. (KAIT)

The cause of the collapse and the name of the company involved in the work are not known.

Region 8 News will update this story with more information as new details become available.

