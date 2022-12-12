Whitehaven community holds tree lighting ceremony for new Christmas tree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A holiday tradition is returning to Whitehaven’s Southland Mall after five years.

Sunday, the community hosted its Christmas tree lighting ceremony with cups of hot cocoa, carols and cameras snapping pics with Santa, visiting from the North Pole.

“This is my first time being here and I’m here with my dad and I’m just really excited for this,” said a Whitehaven resident.

The massive 30-foot Christmas tree and ceremony were all made possible by RESPECT the Haven CDC, the School Seed Foundation and community members who raised around $20,000 in three weeks for the new tree.

“The fundraiser was scheduled to end on Wednesday, I was getting kind of nervous, thinking are we going to make the $24,000,” said Jason Shariff, RESPECT the Haven CDC President.

It was a Christmas miracle pulled off by the success of the community to see the once criticized “Charlie Brown Christmas Tree” turned into something bigger.

“I looked out, and I saw this young, he had to be another like two years old in his eyes. As he was looking at the lights I was like a whole, you’re the moment, you’re the reason,” said Britney Thornton, Shelby County Commissioner (D-10).

Residents who attended and celebrated with family, friends and the community said Sunday’s special tree lighting ceremony will be made one to remember.

“You can feel the pride and you can feel the enthusiasm and I think the thing that excites me the most is that this isn’t just about tonight, this is about a new beginning, this is about a new becoming and it’s exciting to see it. It’s exciting to see everybody’s enthusiasm,” said Chris Lions, Whitehaven Resident.

The tree is scheduled to stay up until after the New Year.

