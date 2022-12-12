VIDEO: Police search for 4 suspects accused of burglarizing liquor store, gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for four suspects they say burglarized two businesses over the weekend.

Police say that at 12:20 Sunday morning, the unknown suspects broke into the BP gas station located at 3727 North Watkins Street in Frayser.

It is unclear what was stolen from that location.

Police say the same suspects then burglarized Gordon’s Liquor Store located at 1781 Prescott Road.

Police responded at 12:50 a.m. and reviewed the store’s surveillance video.

The suspects are seen breaking the front door using a sledgehammer and taking multiple cases of alcohol before driving away in two black Infinities.

Police say the total value of the items stolen in both burglaries was over $10,000.

Those with information about these incidents are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

