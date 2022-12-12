Transfer hearing set for teens charged in murder of Memphis pastor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two 15-year-olds charged in the murder of Memphis Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams will soon find out if they are going to be tried as adults or juveniles.

Miguel Andrade and Brayan Carillo were charged in the case nearly four months ago.

On Monday, a judge set a transfer hearing for both men for Jan. 20.

Police say that on July 18, Eason-Williams was attacked in her driveway on Whitehaven Lane.

Video footage shows the suspects driving away in Eason-Williams’ car, which was found wrecked hours later.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.