Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Transfer hearing set for teens charged in murder of Memphis pastor

On July 18, Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams was shot and killed in her driveway while being...
On July 18, Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams was shot and killed in her driveway while being carjacked.(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two 15-year-olds charged in the murder of Memphis Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams will soon find out if they are going to be tried as adults or juveniles.

Miguel Andrade and Brayan Carillo were charged in the case nearly four months ago.

On Monday, a judge set a transfer hearing for both men for Jan. 20.

READ MORE — ‘They took my best friend’: Husband of murdered pastor speaks out

Police say that on July 18, Eason-Williams was attacked in her driveway on Whitehaven Lane.

Video footage shows the suspects driving away in Eason-Williams’ car, which was found wrecked hours later.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car break-ins
30 cars broken into, downtown on Saturday
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”
Newly found marine fossil being compared to the Rosetta Stone
Cainan Hardenburg, who turns 2 years old in four months, suffered a broken eye socket and badly...
Toddler survives 15-foot fall onto concrete floor
Where the Westwood neighborhood shootout took place.
Father-son duo connected to Westwood neighborhood shooting

Latest News

Car break-ins
30 cars broken into downtown on Saturday
Jartavius Lewis and Mikavyous Johnson.
Court date reset for suspects charged following deadly MPD shooting
Memphis Police Car
MPD investigating shooting near Hyde Park
MPD investigating shooting near Hyde Park
MPD investigating shooting near Hyde Park