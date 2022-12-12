Tracking a cold front that could bring heavy rainfall & storms Tuesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -After rain this past weekend, more rain is on the way as a strong cold front will move into the Mid-South by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be warm out ahead of the front, mid 60s which could make conditions ripe for thunderstorms. Right now the main threat will be heavy rainfall and the potential for a few gusts with storms along the front. Some areas could pick up 1-2″ of rain in a short amount of time, which could lead to some flooding.
TIMING: The line will start pushing into Arkansas around 4 pm.
Rain will start in Memphis around 6 pm and continue through 10 pm before moving east. Rain will taper off for the entire Mid-South before sunrise.
THREATS: The primary concerns with this system will be damaging winds and heavy rainfall which could lead to some localized flooding. Rainfall amounts could be between 1 to over 2″.
A small section of Lee County, most of Phillips County in eastern Arkansas and southern Coahoma County in north Mississippi, is under a low end risk, category 1 out of 5. The threat is for damaging wind and the tornado threat remains low.
Be sure to stay with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest as we will update you on any changes in timing and threats.
