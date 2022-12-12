Tracking a cold front that could bring heavy rainfall & storms Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -After rain this past weekend, more rain is on the way as a strong cold front will move into the Mid-South by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be warm out ahead of the front, mid 60s which could make conditions ripe for thunderstorms. Right now the main threat will be heavy rainfall and the potential for a few gusts with storms along the front. Some areas could pick up 1-2″ of rain in a short amount of time, which could lead to some flooding.

TIMING: The line will start pushing into Arkansas around 4 pm.

A cold front will usher in rain Tuesday afternoon (WMC First Alert Weather Team)

Rain will start in Memphis around 6 pm and continue through 10 pm before moving east. Rain will taper off for the entire Mid-South before sunrise.

A cold front will bring the potential for flooding over the Mid-South (WMC First Alert Weather Team)

THREATS: The primary concerns with this system will be damaging winds and heavy rainfall which could lead to some localized flooding. Rainfall amounts could be between 1 to over 2″.

Rainfall estimates for rainfall from a cold front midweek (WMC First Alert Weather Team)

A small section of Lee County, most of Phillips County in eastern Arkansas and southern Coahoma County in north Mississippi, is under a low end risk, category 1 out of 5. The threat is for damaging wind and the tornado threat remains low.

SPC Severe weather risk for 12/13/22 (WMC First Alert Weather Team)

Be sure to stay with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest as we will update you on any changes in timing and threats. Download the First Alert Weather App to stay up to date with the latest information on Tuesday’s weather system.

