Supporters rally for missing Ole Miss student Jimmy ' Jay’ Lee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family, friends, classmates, and much of the Oxford community continue to rally in support of a missing Ole Miss student.

Supporters of Lee will rally outside the Lafayette County Courthouse in disapproval of Timothy Herrington’s Jr. recent release.

They also want to know to learn more about the disappearance of Lee. The protest will take place at 9 a.m. Monday.

Lee went missing on July 8, and Herrington was arrested on July 22 – just weeks later.

Herrington, 22, a fellow student of Jimmy Jay Lee is charged with first-degree murder in this case.

Herrington was released from jail on a $250,000 bond.

The affidavit says Oxford Police believes Herrington killed Lee in an incident stemming from a relationship between the two.

Other law experts say charges like this can stick even without a body being found.

Meanwhile, Herrington and his family have claimed he’s innocent.

