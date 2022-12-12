Rain and storms on the way followed by a colder weather pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our current dry spell will last through early Tuesday. A cold front will push through the region Tuesday night through Wednesday with widespread showers and a few thunderstorms. The main concern with will be heavy rainfall that could lead to flash, urban, and riverine flooding. Widespread 1 - 3 inches of rain is possible with locally higher amounts.

AFTERNOON: Mostly Cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s and northeast winds at 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Lows near 50 degrees. East winds at 5-10 MPH

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy during the day with rain and thunderstorms by evening. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Lows will be in the low 50s Tuesday night with heavy rain and storms. Gusts could reach 40 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with morning rain along with highs in the lower 60s early in the day and then falling into the upper 30s overnight. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny each day with highs in the low to mid 40s and lows in the low 30s.

THIS WEEKEND: Partly cloudy and cold both days with highs in the low 40s and lows in the lower 30s both days.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

