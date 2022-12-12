Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Police search for 2 men allegedly posing as cancer fundraisers during Bengals games

According to Cincinnati police, two men claimed they were taking donations for Stand Up to...
According to Cincinnati police, two men claimed they were taking donations for Stand Up to Cancer during at least two Bengals games at Paycor Stadium.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Mildred Fallen and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – Police are looking for two men who they say pretended to raise money for a cancer organization during Cincinnati Bengals games.

According to Cincinnati police, the men claimed they were taking donations for Stand Up to Cancer during at least two Bengals games at Paycor Stadium.

Stand Up to Cancer works to bring innovative cancer research and high-quality treatments to patients, and over $746 million has been pledged toward these efforts, according to its site.

Police say the two men are not associated with the organization and were collecting money for personal gain.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040 or contact police at 513-352-5442.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
Car break-ins
30 cars broken into, downtown on Saturday
Cainan Hardenburg, who turns 2 years old in four months, suffered a broken eye socket and badly...
Toddler survives 15 foot-fall onto concrete floor
A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”
Newly found marine fossil being compared to the Rosetta Stone
Where the Westwood neighborhood shootout took place.
Father-son duo connected to Westwood neighborhood shooting

Latest News

Rescue operations are underway at a construction site in Jonesboro after part of a trench...
Workers trapped after trench wall collapses
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas coach Beard arrested on felony family violence charge
FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in...
Prosecutor: Oath Keepers saw Jan. 6 as ‘first battle’ in war
Native Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa poses outside a Honolulu courthouse on Oct. 25,...
Kawānanakoa, considered last Hawaiian princess, dies at 96