One more dry day ahead of our next cold front

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our current dry spell will last through early Tuesday. A cold front will push through the region Tuesday night through Wednesday with widespread showers and a few thunderstorms. The main concern with will be heavy rainfall that could lead to flash, urban, and riverine flooding. Widespread 1 - 3 inches of rain is possible with locally higher amounts.

TODAY: Patchy fog possible early otherwise, Mostly Cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s and northeast winds at 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and easterly winds at 5-10 MPH and overnight lows near 50 degrees.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms late in the day and evening along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the low 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with morning rain along with highs in the lower 60s early in the day and then falling into the upper 30s overnight. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny each day with afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s and overnight lows in the low 30s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy and cold both days with highs in the low 40s and lows in the lower 30s both days.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

