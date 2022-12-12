NCAA clears Tigers guard Damaria Franklin to play
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NCAA has cleared the way for Memphis Tigers guard Damaria Franklin to play.
Franklin was ruled eligible to play after transferring to Memphis from the University of Illinois-Chicago.
The senior started 26 games for UIC in 2021-22, leading the team in scoring and rebounding.
Action News 5 Sports’ Doc Holliday was the first to report the NCAA ruling on Franklin.
