MPD: Shooting in Orange Mound leaves 1 man injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:40 a.m. on Baltimore Street.

Police say a male victim was located and suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

