MPD investigating shooting near Hyde Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Dec. 5.

Police responded to the shooting at 12:25 p.m. at B-52 Market on 1254 Hollywood Street.

Police say the victim was standing outside the store when a gray four-door SUV drove past when the victim and unknown occupants exchanged words.

The victim was seen walking toward the vehicle’s passenger side when multiple shots were fired at the victim, according to police.

The victim was shot multiple times and the business was struck with customers and employees inside.

The suspect’s vehicle drove away from the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH

