Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD investigating shooting near Hyde Park

By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Dec. 5.

Police responded to the shooting at 12:25 p.m. at B-52 Market on 1254 Hollywood Street.

Police say the victim was standing outside the store when a gray four-door SUV drove past when the victim and unknown occupants exchanged words.

The victim was seen walking toward the vehicle’s passenger side when multiple shots were fired at the victim, according to police.

The victim was shot multiple times and the business was struck with customers and employees inside.

The suspect’s vehicle drove away from the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car break-ins
30 cars broken into, downtown on Saturday
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”
Newly found marine fossil being compared to the Rosetta Stone
Cainan Hardenburg, who turns 2 years old in four months, suffered a broken eye socket and badly...
Toddler survives 15-foot fall onto concrete floor
Where the Westwood neighborhood shootout took place.
Father-son duo connected to Westwood neighborhood shooting

Latest News

MPD investigating shooting near Hyde Park
MPD investigating shooting near Hyde Park
Gordon's Liquor Store
VIDEO: Police search for 4 suspects accused of burglarizing liquor store, gas station
MPD searching for 4 suspects accused of burglarizing liquor store, gas station
MPD searching for 4 suspects accused of burglarizing liquor store, gas station
Rescue operations are underway at a construction site in Jonesboro after part of a trench...
Body recovered after trench collapses on workers