MPD investigates double shooting at lounge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a double shooting on Walnut street.

According to MPD, two people were injured at the J and B Lounge on Monday just after midnight.

Police say two people were taken to Regional One hospital, and their condition is unclear.

There is no suspect information at this time.

