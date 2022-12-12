Toy Truck Drive
MPD investigates double shooting at lounge(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a double shooting on Walnut street.

According to MPD, two people were injured at the J and B Lounge on Monday just after midnight.

Police say two people were taken to Regional One hospital, and their condition is unclear.

There is no suspect information at this time.

