MPD: Driver dead after car crash on I-40
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a car crash on Monday morning.

Police say the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers say the one-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 40 and Germantown Parkway just after midnight.

