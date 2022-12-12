MPD: 2-vehicle crash leaves woman dead and child injured
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police department is investigating a two-vehicle car crash that left a woman dead and a child injured on Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the incident at 12:01 a.m. in the area of Knight Arnold Road and Ashwood Street, according to police.
One female was located and pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.
Police also located a child and was transported to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.