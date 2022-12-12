MPD: 2-vehicle crash leaves woman dead and child injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police department is investigating a two-vehicle car crash that left a woman dead and a child injured on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the incident at 12:01 a.m. in the area of Knight Arnold Road and Ashwood Street, according to police.

One female was located and pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Police also located a child and was transported to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

