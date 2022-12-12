Toy Truck Drive
Mississippi woman found dead in vehicle after leaving blues club

crime scene
crime scene(wanf)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a woman who was shot and killed hours after leaving a Mississippi club.

On December 11, the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call shortly after 6:00 a.m. on West Bobo Road, of a non-responsive person in a car.

When deputies arrived, they found Brandi Barrett, a 45-year-old woman, who was dead from a gunshot wound.

Barrett is from Guntown, Mississippi, but according to friends and family she was at the Ground Zero Blues Club earlier on Saturday night.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, contact the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office Investigation division at 662-624-3085 or 662-592-1395

