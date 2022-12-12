Memphis Animal Services hosting holiday event with $12 adoptions Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This holiday season, you can give a shelter pet at Memphis Animal Services (MAS) the gift of a family for just $12 during their “12 Hours of Christmas” event.

Memphis Animal Services is staying open for 12 hours on Saturday December 17 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., so they can get as many dogs and cats as possible into happy homes.

Santa also has a special gift for everyone who adopts at this event: a $50 gift card to the pet supplier of your choice to spoil your new family member.

Additionally, each pet will get to pick a present from under the Christmas tree and take a holiday family photo on their way out to their new life.

Hot chocolate will be available for human guests.

MAS Director Alexis Pugh joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about the event.

“In 2021, this event was the happiest day of the year for us as we watched over 150 dogs and cats get families of their own,” said Alexis Pugh, MAS Director. “We’re hoping for another Christmas miracle where we get to see our kennels emptied out again and see dogs and cats who’ve sat here for months, overlooked, finally get picked.”

The average adoption fee at MAS is $40 but regular fees range from $20 to $80. Appointments are not necessary.

For more about the adoption process, and their available pet population (which changes daily), click here.

MAS is located at 2350 Appling City Cove Memphis, TN 38133 and can be reached at (901) 636-PAWS (7297) if you have questions.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.