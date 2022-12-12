Kendric Davis named AAC Player of the week for his seventh time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Senior point guard Kendric Davis was named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week on Monday.

This is the second time he has received the AAC weekly honor in three weeks and his seventh during his college career.

Davis has averaged 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game in wins over Little Rock and Auburn.

With him leading the Tigers to an 82-72 win over Auburn on Saturday, Davis had a season-high of 27 points on 9-of-19 shooting with a career high-tying nine rebounds and six assists.

Over those two games he has made 12 field goals and went 9-for-9 from the free throw line, while having four steals to add on.

The Tigers next game is Tuesday at 8 p.m. in Tuscaloosa against Alabama. They will then return home to face Texas A&M at 6 p.m. at FedExForum on Dec. 17.

