Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Janet Jackson and her ‘Together Again Tour’ to come to FedExForum with special guest

Janet Jackson performs (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Janet Jackson performs (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grammy award-winning Janet Jackson will stop by the FedExForum as part of her Together Again Tour on April 29 2023.

Jackson will have a three time-Grammy Award-winning recording artist and Fast and Furious actor Ludacris as her special guest.

This is Jackson’s ninth concert tour after her four-year tour hiatus.

“The Together Again Tour will offer everyone the long-awaited chance to reunite with Ms. Jackson in celebration of her 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestones for two of Jackson’s most critically acclaimed albums - 25 years of The Velvet Rope, and 30 years of Janet, featuring her biggest chart-topping hits, plus new music,” says FedExForum.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public on Dec. 16 at 11 a.m., and on Dec 15 for the Memphis Grizzlies MVP season ticket members.

Attendees can purchase tickets here, or at the FedExForum Box Office.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
Car break-ins
30 cars broken into, downtown on Saturday
Cainan Hardenburg, who turns 2 years old in four months, suffered a broken eye socket and badly...
Toddler survives 15 foot-fall onto concrete floor
A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”
Newly found marine fossil being compared to the Rosetta Stone
Where the Westwood neighborhood shootout took place.
Father-son duo connected to Westwood neighborhood shooting

Latest News

crime scene
Mississippi woman found dead in vehicle after leaving blues club
Board-up block party at the Klondike Smokey City neighborhood
Board-up block party at the Klondike Smokey City neighborhood
Board-up block party
Board-up block party at the Klondike Smokey City neighborhood
Weather
Spencer's Forecast