HGTV star shares top home improvements ideas for older Americans

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to AARP’s research, three-quarters of those 50 and older want to stay in their current home and community.

Yet, simple home improvements may be needed to make the home ready to age gracefully with them.

Home Renovation Expert Ty Pennington and AARP’s Family and Caregiving Expert Amy Goyer joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share their top home improvement ideas for older Americans.

They also shared advice on how to assess your loved ones’ needs, how to discuss changes with them, and how to decide which projects are priorities within their budget.

