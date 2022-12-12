HGTV star shares top home improvements ideas for older Americans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to AARP’s research, three-quarters of those 50 and older want to stay in their current home and community.

Yet, simple home improvements may be needed to make the home ready to age gracefully with them.

Home Renovation Expert Ty Pennington and AARP’s Family and Caregiving Expert Amy Goyer joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share their top home improvement ideas for older Americans.

They also shared advice on how to assess your loved ones’ needs, how to discuss changes with them, and how to decide which projects are priorities within their budget.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.