Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Girl Scouts visits Memphis Animal Shelter to make animal enrichment toys

By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Girl Scouts visited the Memphis Animal Shelter on Saturday afternoon to create enrichment toys for animals.

It started with misprinted University of Memphis t-shirts. Since they could not be distributed or printed over, Amelia Mayahi, Sustainability Manager at University of Memphis wanted to find a way to reuse them.

She saw it as a great opportunity to shred the unwanted t-shirts and create them into animal enrichment toys for the animal shelter.

“The girls really expressed an interest in wanting to do something to help the animals out,” said Mayahi.

Mayahi says that she found a way to connect with Memphis Animal Shelter and that they have been really great about having her and the Girl Scouts at their facility.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say
Nuke Bizzle aka Fontrell Antonio Baines
Memphis rapper sentenced for COVID fraud after releasing song describing his crimes
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
Where the Westwood neighborhood shootout took place.
Father-son duo connected to Westwood neighborhood shooting

Latest News

Whitehaven's Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
Whitehaven community holds tree lighting ceremony for new Christmas tree
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Miss. State head coach hospitalized at UMMC weeks before bowl game
Whitehaven community holds tree lighting ceremony for new Christmas tree
Whitehaven community holds tree lighting ceremony for new Christmas tree
Girl Scouts visits Memphis Animal Shelter to make animal enrichment toys
Girl Scouts visits Memphis Animal Shelter to make animal enrichment toys