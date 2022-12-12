Girl Scouts visits Memphis Animal Shelter to make animal enrichment toys

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Girl Scouts visited the Memphis Animal Shelter on Saturday afternoon to create enrichment toys for animals.

It started with misprinted University of Memphis t-shirts. Since they could not be distributed or printed over, Amelia Mayahi, Sustainability Manager at University of Memphis wanted to find a way to reuse them.

She saw it as a great opportunity to shred the unwanted t-shirts and create them into animal enrichment toys for the animal shelter.

“The girls really expressed an interest in wanting to do something to help the animals out,” said Mayahi.

Mayahi says that she found a way to connect with Memphis Animal Shelter and that they have been really great about having her and the Girl Scouts at their facility.

I think, you know, these girls have a really big heart, and-- I feel like a lot of people do when it comes to animals. They don’t have a home and that they’re in this facility, which is a great facility, but a lot of them feel alone, scared and so if they had some kind of enrichment toy, you know, to be able to comfort them in some way. I think that definitely makes the girls feel good. Like they’ve done something good you know for, for those animals and so hopefully they do find homes.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.