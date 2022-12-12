Girl Scouts visits Memphis Animal Shelter to make animal enrichment toys
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Girl Scouts visited the Memphis Animal Shelter on Saturday afternoon to create enrichment toys for animals.
It started with misprinted University of Memphis t-shirts. Since they could not be distributed or printed over, Amelia Mayahi, Sustainability Manager at University of Memphis wanted to find a way to reuse them.
She saw it as a great opportunity to shred the unwanted t-shirts and create them into animal enrichment toys for the animal shelter.
“The girls really expressed an interest in wanting to do something to help the animals out,” said Mayahi.
Mayahi says that she found a way to connect with Memphis Animal Shelter and that they have been really great about having her and the Girl Scouts at their facility.
